Tech News | 08 Feb 2018 | Print Printer-Friendly Version of This Article | Comment (2)

Internet Pioneer John Perry Barlow Dead at 70

by Josh Centers Send Email to Author

The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) has announced that one of its co-founders, John Perry Barlow, died in his sleep on the morning of 7 February 2018 at the age of 70 after a long series of illnesses. In its statement, EFF Executive Director Cindy Cohn said:

It is no exaggeration to say that major parts of the Internet we all know and love today exist and thrive because of Barlow’s vision and leadership. He always saw the Internet as a fundamental place of freedom, where voices long silenced can find an audience and people can connect with others regardless of physical distance.

Among his many works, Barlow is perhaps best known for “A Declaration of the Independence of Cyberspace,” which declared the Internet as “a world that all may enter without privilege or prejudice accorded by race, economic power, military force, or station of birth…where anyone, anywhere may express his or her beliefs, no matter how singular, without fear of being coerced into silence or conformity.”

Barlow was something of a Renaissance man. In addition to his work with the EFF, he was also a cattle rancher and lyricist for the Grateful Dead, who helped write songs like “Black-Throated Wind,” “Cassidy,” “Heaven Help the Fool,” “Looks Like Rain,” and “Mexicali Blues,” among many others.

TidBITS first covered the formation of the EFF all the way back in “Electronic Frontiersmen” (9 July 1990). Its initial funding came from its other co-founder, Mitchell D. Kapor, and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak.

Is the Internet still a frontier, or is it more of a megalopolis, complete with ritzy neighborhoods and sketchy parts of town? Is Barlow’s utopian dream of cyberspace still alive (consider the Arab Spring and online communities for oppressed minorities) or has it been long dead (thanks to trolls, doxxers, and fake news)? Share your thoughts in the comments.

 

Comments about Internet Pioneer John Perry Barlow Dead at 70

Mike C  2018-02-08 14:49
The original Internet was IPv4 and not even web 1.0. With the start of HTTP / HTML 1.0, Web 1.0 happened. Web 2.0, was the starters and pick-er-uppers during the dot-com bubble bust after the year 2000. Think Amazon, Facebook, Google, and Twitter. We have been stuck on that version for far too long.

The web was supposed to be about decentralisation and not a convergence of corporations, sans technology. Now with IPv6, the Internet is now out of its Beta stage and now a Public Release. We just need players in the current climate to return back to its peer-to-peer roots.
Anonymous  An apple icon for a TidBITS Angel 2018-02-08 16:54
Thanks for linking the original article. That was interesting to see what they were choosing to support and oppose
