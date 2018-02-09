DEVONagent 3.10

DEVONtechnologies has updated all three editions of its DEVONagent research software (Lite, Express, and Pro) to version 3.10, adding a Google Scholar plug-in to the already existing support for Lexis, FindLaw, and EUR-Lex for finding case law and opinions. All three editions now require OS X 10.10 Yosemite or later. The Express and Pro editions gain support for recognizing live streams with the webcam and video scanners, update several plug-ins (including Google Patent Search, BBC News, and British Library plug-ins), and disable the Twitter plug-in on macOS 10.13 High Sierra as access to system-wide social accounts is no longer possible. DEVONagent Pro also adds support for support for DuckDuckgo Bangs. (All updates are free. DEVONagent Lite, free, release notes; DEVONagent Express, $4.95 new, release notes; DEVONagent Pro, $49.95 new with a 25 percent discount for TidBITS members, release notes. 10.7.5+)
