VideoLAN has updated its open-source VLC media player to version 3.0 (dubbed "Vetinari"), a major new update that adds support for playback of HDR (High Dynamic Range; both 10-bit and 12-bit color) and 360-degree video. The release also activates hardware decoding by default (for smoother playback of 4K and 8K video), allows audio passthrough for HD audio codecs, adds support for streaming to Chromecast devices (even in formats not supported natively), reworks the AudioUnit modules to share more code between iOS and macOS, and adds support for browsing local network drives and NAS destinations. In addition to the Mac app, the iOS edition of VLC has also been updated to version 3.0. (Free, 44.6 MB, release notes, 10.7+)
VLC Media Player 3.0
Comments about VLC Media Player 3.0
