Econ Technologies has released ChronoSync 4.8.4, implementing an alternate technique for aggregating package files that is much faster on APFS file systems and ensuring that APFS bootable backups now start up the first time more reliably. The synchronization and backup app adds more intelligence to the Analyze Panel in order to reduce and eliminate unnecessary refreshes, prevents the system from sleeping when restoring or deleting a batch of files in the Analyze Panel, streamlines the process of connecting to target file managers in a scheduled sync, and fixes a number of bugs related to the Validator. ($49.99 new for ChronoSync with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 48.7 MB, release notes, 10.10+)