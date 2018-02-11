 
Watchlist | 11 Feb 2018

MarsEdit 4.0.7

by Agen G. N. Schmitz Send Email to Author

Red Sweater Software has issued MarsEdit 4.0.7, a maintenance release for the recently updated blog editor (see "MarsEdit 4.0.1," 9 December 2017). The release changes character count behavior so that it now considers spaces in total character count, resolves a crash that could occur in the plain text syntax highlighting functionality, fixes a bug introduced in version 4.0.6 that caused doubling of file extensions on image uploads, and addresses an issue that prevented the Featured Image from being deleted from an already-published post.

MarsEdit 4.0 offers a free, full-featured 14-day trial from either the Red Sweater Software Web site or the Mac App Store, after which the app costs $49.95. If you have a MarsEdit 3 license, you can upgrade to version 4 for $24.95, and anyone who purchased MarsEdit 3 on or after 1 June 2017 is eligible for a free upgrade. ($49.95 new from Red Sweater Software or the Mac App Store, 24.95 upgrade, 14.6 MB, release notes, 10.12+)

 

Comments about MarsEdit 4.0.7

