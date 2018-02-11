Carbon Copy Cloner 5.0.8

Bombich Software issued Carbon Copy Cloner 5.0.6 (CCC) in late January with improvements to the postflight option that unmounts the destination volume and to the efficiency of copying sparse files on APFS volumes. The drive-cloning and backup app also fixed a timing issue that occurred when a scheduled task with an hourly run time limit starts a couple seconds early, improved the remote Macintosh option to better handle IPv6 addresses, and revoked notifications prompting you to reattach a missing source or destination when the task starts to run (after reattachment).

In early February, Carbon Copy Cloner was updated to version 5.0.8 to fix a bug introduced in version 5.0.6 where encoding of a network volume whose username or hostname contained special characters led to errors mounting the affected network volume. ($39.99 new, paid upgrade from CCC 3.5 and CCC 4, free update, 13.6 MB, release notes, 10.10+)