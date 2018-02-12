Comments about Malicious Cryptominer Distributed by MacUpdate Hack

The MacUpdate site was hacked on 1 February 2018, and the attackers slipped a malicious code into updates for Firefox, OnyX, and Deeper that would use CPU cycles on infected machines to mine cryptocurrency. Malwarebytes has instructions for removing the malware. Although MacUpdate removed the offending updates quickly, the moral of the story is that it’s always best to update an app from inside the app itself or via the developer’s Web site.