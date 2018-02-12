 
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the TidBITS Content Network for Apple consultants.
External Links | 12 Feb 2018 | Print Printer-Friendly Version of This Article | Comment (1)

Malicious Cryptominer Distributed by MacUpdate Hack

by Josh Centers Send Email to Author

The MacUpdate site was hacked on 1 February 2018, and the attackers slipped a malicious code into updates for Firefox, OnyX, and Deeper that would use CPU cycles on infected machines to mine cryptocurrency. Malwarebytes has instructions for removing the malware. Although MacUpdate removed the offending updates quickly, the moral of the story is that it’s always best to update an app from inside the app itself or via the developer’s Web site.favicon follow link

 

Comments about Malicious Cryptominer Distributed by MacUpdate Hack

To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.
Receive comments via RSS
Mike C  2018-02-12 19:55
I finally feel vindicated. Homebrew, the App Developer's website, and the Mac Apps Store are the only places one should be at when downloading Mac-centric apps.
Reply
 