Lemkesoft has issued GraphicConverter 10.5.5, which adds a GPS menu item for finding other images shot near a selected image and an Edit menu item for finding and replacing duplicates of a selected file. The graphic conversion and editing utility also adds a batch action for removing metadata, updates texts and routines for writing HEIC files with macOS 10.13.4 High Sierra, improves export of DirectDraw Surface (DDS) files, and updates localizations. ($39.95 new from Lemkesoft or the Mac App Store, free update, 181 MB, release notes, 10.9+)
GraphicConverter 10.5.5
Comments about GraphicConverter 10.5.5
