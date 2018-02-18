St. Clair Software has released Default Folder X 5.2.2, speeding up the time it takes for controls to first appear next to a file dialog in macOS 10.13 High Sierra. The Open/Save dialog enhancement utility adds new AppleScript commands that enable you to remove recent files, recent folders, and default folders, fixes a bug that could leave a file dialog stuck on screen with a spinning progress indicator, improves placeholder text to make it clear where to enter comments and tags, corrects a problem working with file dialogs in Keyboard Maestro and LaunchBar, and makes group headers in the Shortcut preferences more prominent to reduce confusion. ($34.95 new, TidBITS members save $10 on new copies and $5 on upgrades, 7.1 MB, release notes, 10.10+)
