 
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the TidBITS Content Network for Apple consultants.
Email | 19 Feb 2018 | Print Printer-Friendly Version of This Article

ExtraBITS for 19 February 2018

by TidBITS Staff Send Email to Author

In our only ExtraBIT this week, we get a peek inside iFixit’s dash to do a tear-down on the iPhone X when it was first released in Australia.

Watch iFixit Race to Tear Apart the iPhone X -- Every year, a team from iFixit races to Australia to get one of the first of the latest iPhones in order to tear it apart and document what they find. Motherboard joined the company on this year’s quest to get inside the iPhone X — it’s a fascinating look behind the scenes. iFixit is a boon to the Apple community since they do more than anyone to promote DIY device repair.

Read/post comments

 

Backblaze is unlimited, unthrottled backup for Macs at $5/month.
Web access to files means your data is always available. Restore
by Mail allows you to recover files via a hard drive or USB.
Start your 15-day trial today! <https://www.backblaze.com/tb>
 
 