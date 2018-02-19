TidBITS Watchlist: Notable Software Updates for 19 February 2018

GraphicConverter 10.5.5 -- Lemkesoft has released GraphicConverter 10.5.5, adding a GPS menu item for finding other images shot near a selected image and an Edit menu item for finding and replacing duplicates of a selected file. The graphic conversion and editing utility also adds a batch action for removing metadata, updates texts and routines for writing HEIC files with macOS 10.13.4 High Sierra, improves export of DirectDraw Surface (DDS) files, and updates localizations. ($39.95 new from Lemkesoft or the Mac App Store, free update, 181 MB, release notes, 10.9+)

Default Folder X 5.2.2 -- St. Clair Software has released Default Folder X 5.2.2, reducing the time it takes for controls to first appear next to a file dialog in macOS 10.13 High Sierra. The Open/Save dialog enhancement utility also adds new AppleScript commands that enable you to remove recent files, recent folders, and default folders; fixes a bug that could leave a file dialog stuck on screen with a spinning progress indicator; improves placeholder text to make it clear where to enter comments and tags; corrects a problem working with file dialogs in Keyboard Maestro and LaunchBar; and makes group headers in the Shortcut preferences more prominent. ($34.95 new, TidBITS members save $10 on new copies and $5 on upgrades, 7.1 MB, release notes, 10.10+)

Alfred 3.6 -- Running with Crayons has released Alfred 3.6, improving support for Google Chrome (particularly in working with profiles) and ensuring that bookmark search behavior is more consistent. The keyboard-driven launcher also adds new snippet search options, improves reliability of sequential snippet expansion, adds the capability to toggle visibility of the preview view in Alfred’s File System Navigation view, improves searching in macOS 10.13 High Sierra, adds an iTunes Mini Player playlist local (non-synced) suffix for unique Alfred playlists per Mac, and fixes a small memory leak. (Free for basic functionality, £17 for Powerpack, 2.7 MB, release notes, 10.9+)

