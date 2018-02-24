AgileBits has released 1Password 6.8.7, addressing log-in issues with a number of specific Web sites (such as Bank of Montreal, UBS, Citi, and DOCO Credit Union). The password manager also makes general improvements to Identity and Credit Card filling, improves filling of expiration date and cardholder name on Swedish credit card forms, resolves an issue where filling on the Wordpress re-authentication prompt would fill into the wrong fields, and improves Identity filling on Facebook's registration page. ($64.99 new from AgileBits and Mac App Store or free with a $2.99 or $4.99 per month subscription, free update, 48.7 MB, release notes, 10.10+)
1Password 6.8.7
Comments about 1Password 6.8.7
I'm confused about the headline, which says "1Password 6.8.7" and the first line of text, which says "AgileBits has released 1Password 6.8.6".
(I'm also wishing that the TidBITS website allowed me to quote from an article, while I am making a comment, instead of needing to retype the text from the article, which I want to quote.)
I apologize. That mistake has been corrected.
I think you're going to like our new commenting system, Derek, since that will be easy in Discourse.
And we'll get the pasta water boiling in preparation for Agen's wet noodle flogging punishment. Bucatini, I think!
