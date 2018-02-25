Parallels Desktop 13.3

Parallels has issued version 13.3 of its Parallels Desktop with a number of bug fixes for the virtualization software, The update addresses disproportionately scaled windows after installing a Windows update, resolves an issue with Boot Camp-based virtual machines not starting in version 13.2, avoids a crash after a virtual machine is bridged to Thunderbolt Bridge, resolves a number of nagging issues in Windows virtual machines (including slow login, unresponsive Start Menu, and inability to use a keyboard with some apps), and fixes a bug with Parallels Tools not working in macOS 10.13 High Sierra virtual machines. ($49.99 upgrade), $99.99 annual subscription for Pro/Business Edition ($49.99 renewal for Pro), 251 MB, release notes, 10.10.5+)
This is a fine app with wonderful, quick and patient support! However there is one huge problem. You need more than 16 gigs of RAM if you are going to run Windows along with your MacOS. I ran Windows 8.1 Pro and finally had to abandon Windows and Parallels because I frequently had less than 4 GIGs free to run my apps. If you have more than 16GIGs of RAM and want to run Windows this is THE app to have. It will even run with Boot Camp. But unlike Boot Camp you do not have to run Windows 10! I found 8.1 PRO to be just fine and with it and Parallels you can run Windows without occupying your whole monitor. It works seamlessly with High Sierra 10.13.3.