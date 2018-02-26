 
Apple to End iTunes Store Access for First-Generation Apple TV

by Josh Centers Send Email to Author

If you’re still using a first-generation Apple TV, be aware that Apple will cut off its access to the iTunes Store on 25 May 2018 due to security changes. These security changes will also prevent PCs running Windows XP and Windows Vista from accessing the iTunes Store. The hard-drive equipped first-generation Apple TV shipped in January 2007 and was available through September 2010. The second-generation Apple TV and later will continue being able to get content from the iTunes Store.favicon follow link

 

James Wilson  2018-02-27 08:06
My ATV1 serves me well after 10+years of non-stop service. I still like the ability to access movies / photos without leaving the Mac upstairs switched on. Closure of access to itunes store isnt great, but also isnt terminal.
