“Take Control of Apple TV” author Josh Centers has extensive experience with cord cutting — trading traditional cable or satellite TV for an Internet-based service — so The Loop’s Jim Dalrymple invited him onto The Dalrymple Report podcast to talk about the available options. They discuss the complications of getting rid of traditional TV service, Josh’s favorite alternative services, and rural TV technology of yesteryear. follow link
Josh Centers Discusses Cord Cutting with Jim Dalrymple
Comments about Josh Centers Discusses Cord Cutting with Jim Dalrymple
Pretty much talked me out of cutting the cord especially after looking at suppose.tv. Other than suppose.tv there was not much info in the podcast except that TV is messed up - already knew that.
I never really left the VCR Concept behind which means I recorded everything I was interested in on my own devices - VCRs, DVRs, DVD recorders with tuners, EYE-TV devices and computers with the cable company tuner. All but the VCR have the playback advantages of FF, FPlay, editing, and burning DVDs - and none are readily available anymore. I even manage to get my two streaming services onto the computer.
But we're just not the target audience anymore. We don't like sports, reality TV, modern sitcoms, or serialized dramas.
Mostly we watch episodic scripted dramas of various kinds, and movies from the DVD library we collected over the past 30 years.
Or we read books from the library I collected over 45 years!
