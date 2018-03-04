Quicken 2018 5.5.4

In late 2017, Quicken Inc. released Quicken 2018 for the Mac with a new subscription model that divided the financial management app into three product tiers with annual subscription pricing: Starter ($34.99), Deluxe ($49.99), and Premier ($74.99). All three editions received updated online bill pay features with access to more than 11,000 online billers integrated into a streamlined workflow, 5 GB of Dropbox storage for backups, and access to a Windows version of Quicken 2018. The Deluxe edition includes enhanced investment and budgeting features, while the Premier tier provides free direct bill payment from within the app using Quicken Bill Pay ($9.95/month with the Starter and Deluxe editions) plus priority access to customer support.

At the end of February 2018, Quicken released version 5.5.4 for all three Quicken 2018 editions with improved support for Canadian customers and enhancements for Bill Pay, such as informing you if a bill payment has to move because of a holiday. The update also fixes a performance issue in the investment transaction register, addresses a Quicken 2007 import issue, fixes a bug with the QIF file import for those moving from other software products, and adds Canadian Tax line items to investment categories.

All Quicken for Mac 2015, 2016, and 2017 data will convert to Quicken 2018 for the Mac. Some features from Quicken 2007 for the Mac will not transfer to the newest release, including loan amortization schedules, Home Inventory and emergency records data, explicit lot assignments, and securities watch list. There is no free trial for Quicken 2018, but the company offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. ($34.99/49.99/74.99 annual subscription, free update for Quicken 2018, release notes, 10.11+)