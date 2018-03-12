 
Apple Promotes HomePod with a Stunning Short Film from Spike Jonze

by Adam C. Engst Send Email to Author

Apple tapped Oscar-winning director Spike Jonze to produce a four-minute short film — it’s an ad, but so far from the usual dreck that passes for advertising that the term barely applies — to promote the HomePod. Adweek provides some additional background on the piece, which features the English musician and dancer FKA twigs and is a tour de force of choreography, set design, and digital effects. Go watch it.Generic Globefollow link

 

Alan Forkosh  An apple icon for a TidBITS Supporter 2018-03-12 17:59
Just don't watch it in the same room with a Home Pod (you'll get an overlapping soundtrack if you do).
