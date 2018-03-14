Comments about Why Blocking Broadcom’s Acquisition of Qualcomm Might Be a Good Thing

President Trump has nixed Singapore-based Broadcom’s purchase of the American chipmaker Qualcomm on national security and protectionist grounds, although Broadcom had promised to relocate to the United States. Analyst Ben Thompson explains why he thinks this was the right move. In short, Broadcom had made it clear that it planned to focus on Qualcomm’s past patents instead of producing new technology with the company’s resources. This would have reduced competition with Chinese companies in future mobile developments — 6G and beyond — and thus potentially left the United States at a technological disadvantage.