 
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the TidBITS Content Network for Apple consultants.
External Links | 14 Mar 2018 | Print Printer-Friendly Version of This Article | Comment (1)

Why Blocking Broadcom’s Acquisition of Qualcomm Might Be a Good Thing

by Josh Centers Send Email to Author

President Trump has nixed Singapore-based Broadcom’s purchase of the American chipmaker Qualcomm on national security and protectionist grounds, although Broadcom had promised to relocate to the United States. Analyst Ben Thompson explains why he thinks this was the right move. In short, Broadcom had made it clear that it planned to focus on Qualcomm’s past patents instead of producing new technology with the company’s resources. This would have reduced competition with Chinese companies in future mobile developments — 6G and beyond — and thus potentially left the United States at a technological disadvantage.favicon follow link

 

Comments about Why Blocking Broadcom’s Acquisition of Qualcomm Might Be a Good Thing

To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.
Receive comments via RSS
Tom Gewecke  2018-03-15 11:30
Fascinating! I guess if someday Qualcomm execs or their shareholders contemplate this perfidious shift in focus on their own, they can just be nationalized.
Reply
 