Retrospect 15.0

Retrospect Inc. has released Retrospect 15, a major new release of the backup software that introduces email protection and the BackupBot artificial intelligence feature. Retrospect 15 can now back up IMAP email accounts to a local or cloud destination, restore a lost email message or account, and help users migrate from one service to another more easily.

With BackupBot, Retrospect can create an entire backup strategy for all available sources to a selected destination in a single click. It schedules backups to optimize the backup window and uses a linear regression algorithm to predict future storage needs. Retrospect 15 also introduces Data Hooks — extensible dashboard plugins that provide data on all aspects of the backup process — and backups for remote employees.

Retrospect 15 costs $49 for Retrospect Solo, which protects a single non-server computer and its external hard drives, and $119 for Retrospect Desktop, which covers one non-server Mac and up to five additional Windows, Mac, and Linux computers. You can upgrade to Retrospect 15 from versions 13 and 14 at a reduced price — check your upgrade price by entering your license into this wizard. If you have a currently active Annual Support and Maintenance agreement, your upgrade is free. ($49 for Solo and $119 for Desktop new, upgrade pricing available, 189 MB, release notes, 10.6.8+)