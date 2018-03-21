 
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the TidBITS Content Network for Apple consultants.
Inside TidBITS | 19 Mar 2018 | Print Printer-Friendly Version of This Article | Comment (2)

TidBITS Infrastructure Transition Approaching

by Adam C. Engst Send Email to Author

We’re pleased to say that the work involved with our complete infrastructure overhaul is nearly complete. It took longer than we’d hoped, though within a time frame that we anticipated, given that these sort of efforts always take longer than expected.


Regardless, the next generation of TidBITS is in sight, and we’re tentatively planning to transition to new servers in the middle of the last week in March. That’s March 2018, before the wags in the audience ask what year.

I tell you this for two reasons. First, as we get closer and start enabling services, it’s possible that something will inadvertently send you email that may not make sense. I hope that doesn’t happen, but if so, just ignore it. There’s no need to tell us — we’ll know. Similarly, since we’ll be repointing domains as part of the transition, it’s conceivable that you may have trouble accessing TidBITS services temporarily. Such problems should clear up quickly as DNS caches refresh.

Second, although we are transferring TidBITS accounts to our new WordPress server, we can’t import existing passwords because they’re encrypted and hashed. That means you’ll need a new password before you can log in to make comments or manage your profile, subscriptions, and membership. We’ll send instructions on how to do that once everything is ready, and you’ll be able to do it at any time later merely by using the standard “Forgot password?” functionality.

More next week!

 

READERS LIKE YOU! Support TidBITS by becoming a member today!
Check out the perks at <http://tidbits.com/member_benefits.html>
Special thanks to Graham Kirkpatrick, James Donaldson, Paul Hayden,
and Alec Kinnear for their generous support!
 

Comments about TidBITS Infrastructure Transition Approaching

To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.
Receive comments via RSS
Bohdan Smith  2018-03-21 12:55
I'll miss the retro design!
Reply
Adam Engst  An apple icon for a TidBITS Staffer 2018-03-21 13:30
We liked it a lot too for a long time! The Internet Archive should keep it for posterity's sake.
Reply
 