TidBITS Infrastructure Transition Approaching

We’re pleased to say that the work involved with our complete infrastructure overhaul is nearly complete. It took longer than we’d hoped, though within a time frame that we anticipated, given that these sort of efforts always take longer than expected.





Regardless, the next generation of TidBITS is in sight, and we’re tentatively planning to transition to new servers in the middle of the last week in March. That’s March 2018, before the wags in the audience ask what year.

I tell you this for two reasons. First, as we get closer and start enabling services, it’s possible that something will inadvertently send you email that may not make sense. I hope that doesn’t happen, but if so, just ignore it. There’s no need to tell us — we’ll know. Similarly, since we’ll be repointing domains as part of the transition, it’s conceivable that you may have trouble accessing TidBITS services temporarily. Such problems should clear up quickly as DNS caches refresh.

Second, although we are transferring TidBITS accounts to our new WordPress server, we can’t import existing passwords because they’re encrypted and hashed. That means you’ll need a new password before you can log in to make comments or manage your profile, subscriptions, and membership. We’ll send instructions on how to do that once everything is ready, and you’ll be able to do it at any time later merely by using the standard “Forgot password?” functionality.

More next week!