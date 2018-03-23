Apple has announced a new collection of Apple Watch bands, which will be available later this month. On the slate are new sport bands ($49), woven nylon bands ($49), sport loops ($49), and classic buckles ($149) in spring colors. Apple has also created new bundles, including the space gray aluminum Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) with the Black Sport Loop and the space gray aluminum Apple Watch Nike+ (GPS + Cellular) with the Midnight Fog Nike Sport Loop. The Nike Sport Loop band ($49), which will now be sold separately, will come in new colors, and the Hermès Single Tour Rallye ($439) and Double Tour ($489) bands now display contrasting paint details. follow link
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the TidBITS Content Network for Apple consultants.
Apple Reveals Spring 2018 Collection of Apple Watch Bands
Comments about Apple Reveals Spring 2018 Collection of Apple Watch Bands
I'll probably never need anything other than my $15 magnetic band from Walmart: https://www.walmart.com/ip/Beikel-Apple-Watch-3-38mm-Milanese-Loop-Stainless-Steel-Bracelet-Strap-Band-for-Apple-Watch-Series-1-2-3/55935525
I even designed a charging stand for my configuration: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:2830152
