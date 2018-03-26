VideoLAN has updated its open-source VLC media player to version 3.0.1, fixing Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), improving HEVC 10-bit performance with the VideoToolbox framework, and improving MKV seeking speed. The release returns an option to disable the fullscreen controller panel, improves auto-layouts, removes a misleading playback warning indicator, fixes a bug with the show sidebar setting being ignored on restart, and resolves issues with Chromecast audio detection. (Free, 44.7 MB, release notes, 10.7+)
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the TidBITS Content Network for Apple consultants.
VLC Media Player 3.0.1
READERS LIKE YOU! Support TidBITS by becoming a member today!
Check out the perks at <http://tidbits.com/member_benefits.html>
Special thanks to Con OLeary, Alan Schaevitz, Keith Stone, and David
Grant for their generous support!
Check out the perks at <http://tidbits.com/member_benefits.html>
Special thanks to Con OLeary, Alan Schaevitz, Keith Stone, and David
Grant for their generous support!
Comments about VLC Media Player 3.0.1
To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.