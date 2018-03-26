 
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the TidBITS Content Network for Apple consultants.
Problem Solving | 26 Mar 2018 | Print Printer-Friendly Version of This Article | Comment (6)

Freezing Finder? Dropbox and Overstuffed Folders May Be the Culprit

by Josh Centers Send Email to Author

For the last few months, my iMac had been getting slower and slower. Specifically, I was seeing the dreaded beachballs of death far more often than I care to, and the Finder was freezing regularly, forcing me to relaunch it multiple times per day. (If you ever need to do this, hold down Option, click and hold the Finder icon in the Dock, and choose Relaunch. For more Dock tricks, see “macOS Hidden Treasures: Dominate the Dock,” 6 March 2017.)

I first tried all the usual fixes, like deleting all the Finder plist files in ~/Library/Preferences/ and running First Aid in Disk Utility. On a hunch that Dropbox was somehow involved, I had even tried revoking its Accessibility access, and although that seemed to help for a while, the frequent beachballs returned. The main thing I had left to try was a clean install, but since I had done one of those when I installed macOS 10.12 Sierra, doing another so soon seemed excessive.

I kept looking for a solution that didn’t involve repaving my iMac, and after some spelunking through the Internet, I found that turning off Dropbox’s Finder integration fixed the problem. Here’s how you do that:

  1. Click the Dropbox icon in the menu bar.
  2. Click the gear icon in the upper-right corner and choose Preferences.
  3. Uncheck “Enable Finder integration.”


The downside to disabling Dropbox’s Finder integration is that doing so eliminates the sync icons in the Finder for files and folders synced with Dropbox, along with the special Dropbox options in the Finder’s contextual menu. I wasn’t thrilled about losing those capabilities, so I kept searching.

Eventually, I found some hints that a folder containing a very large number of files could cause Dropbox, and thus the Finder, to choke. It doesn’t make sense that this could be true of folders outside the Dropbox folder, but after I cleaned much of the junk out of my Downloads folder — it had over 1500 items in it and consumed over 26 GB — I was able to re-enable Dropbox’s Finder integration without bringing back the beachballs or freezes.

However, I have some folders that are legitimately large and not just full of junk. After re-enabling Dropbox’s Finder integration, a week of solid performance was ended when the Finder choked while browsing one of these folders, which has some 8800 items in it. I turned off Finder integration again and relaunched the Finder, and I haven’t seen any problems in a week since. I hope the solution sticks this time.

So if you’re suffering from Finder problems along these lines, it’s worth toggling Dropbox’s Finder integration and taking a few minutes to clean out unnecessarily overstuffed folders. You probably have an idea of which folders contain vast numbers of files, but if not, DaisyDisk is a handy tool to find them. For free options, you could turn to OmniDiskSweeper or the open-source GrandPerspective.

If you’ve experienced similar performance issues while using Dropbox, let me know in the comments. I don’t know if the problem lies with the Dropbox app, with the Finder, or with some combination of the two in particular circumstances, but I’d like to try to help the relevant engineers get to the bottom of it.

 

Backblaze is unlimited, unthrottled backup for Macs at $5/month.
Web access to files means your data is always available. Restore
by Mail allows you to recover files via a hard drive or USB.
Start your 15-day trial today! <https://www.backblaze.com/tb>
 

Comments about Freezing Finder? Dropbox and Overstuffed Folders May Be the Culprit

To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.
Receive comments via RSS
Charles  2018-03-26 18:38
Random freezes have been driving me crazy for months. I had a theory it was because my internal RAM was almost the size of my Fusion Drive's SSD, causing VM churning. No way to tell.
Most Mac users will be familiar with Finder freezes when sleeping disks wake, this is particularly frustrating when contextual menus freeze when looking for other apps to open a file (even if you don't use that option, it scans drives anyway). So I try to keep external drives dismounted unless necessary. This seems to have reduced some freezes, but not all. So I will clean out my Dropbox and see if this helps. I suspect there may be an iCloud Drive issue too.
Reply
Mike P  2018-03-27 00:47
I've been having a similar problem, too. It happens whenever I open the first file after opening a new app or then use a new menu item (like Format in Excel). I tried the Dropbox remedy, but that didn't change anything.

I do know that some folders are stuffed, because they are filled with photos filed in hierarchical folders:

Pictures/Digital Camera/Year/Month/Date (back to 2008!)

And Pictures has more in than just the Digital Camera folder.

Do you have suggestions how to store these differently so they're not so stuffed? Should they be off my hard drive altogether?
Reply
Peter U  An apple icon for a TidBITS Contributor 2018-03-26 21:00
I had a similar problem with Google Drive on Mavericks a few months ago (before I upgraded to High Sierra): Finder windows would open in slow motion with tracks all over the screen. It turned out Google Drive was the culprit, so I stopped using it (havent' tried since High Sierra, maybe it works now).
Reply
Bill  2018-03-26 21:23
One measure that is not mentioned in your article, Josh, is to "free up" memory. I haven't had the Finder freeze problem, but my Mac Mini does slow down dreadfully on occasion. I've found that memory is usually close to full when this happens and freeing it up solves the problem. One app or other is not cleaning up after itself properly. I use Clean My Mac for this, but I'm sure there are other apps as well, maybe even free, which CMM is most definitely not. Perhaps this would help those who have found your Dropbox solution doesn't help.
Reply
Rick  2018-03-26 22:09
One alternative is Memory Clean from FipLab, available from the Mac App Store.
Reply
Rick  2018-03-26 22:02
I must confess I wasn't aware that Finder integration was a thing, nor that I had it turned on. It seems to me at first glance that losing it is no big deal, but in time maybe I'll find it inconvenient.
Reply
 