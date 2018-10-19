macOS Hidden Treasures: The Mac’s Hidden Markup Tools

Share Facebook

The Preview app has long provided tools that let you mark up an image with arrows, text, and even free-form drawing. But other Mac apps—Mail, Notes, Photos, TextEdit, and more—also provide access to similar markup tools, and now macOS 10.14 Mojave makes them available even in the Finder and the new screenshot interface. TidBITS members can read this article now; it will become available for everyone in a month.