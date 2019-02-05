The Top Conferences for Mac and iOS Professionals in 2019

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



There’s no shortage of Apple-focused conferences for professionals to gather with their peers. We have once again collected details—or at least dates—for all the Apple-related conferences we can find; if we’ve missed any, let us know in the comments so we can add them. We’ve sorted them by date so you can scroll through and see which might fit into your schedule.

In terms of our attendance, Adam Engst will be at the ACEs Conference in May and is likely to go to MacTech Conference in October. If regular TidBITS contributors are asked to speak at any other conferences, we’ll be sure to mention that in a future article.

MacTech Pro: February–September 2019

A regional event series from the folks behind MacTech Conference, MacTech Pro is designed for professional Apple techs and consultants. Events are single-track, hotel-based seminars, and the all-day schedule includes lunch. The MacTech Pro events take place in 10 cities throughout the United States:

February 13 in Los Angeles

March 13 in Seattle

April 3 in Boston

April 24 in Denver

May 22 in San Francisco

June 26 in Washington, DC

July 17 in Chicago

July 31 in Atlanta

August 28 in Houston

September 18 in New York

Appdevcon: March 12–15, 2019

Formerly known as Mdevcon, Appdevcon is held in Amsterdam for mobile app developers, with sessions for both iOS and Android developers.

iOSCon: March 21–22, 2019

Returning for its sixth year, iOSCon takes place at the CodeNode venue in London for two days. The program features a number of sessions on building apps with Swift.

try! Swift Tokyo: March 21–23, 2019

try! Swift is an international community gathering in Tokyo to learn about the latest advances in Apple’s Swift programming language.

Mac Admin & Developer Conference UK: March 26–27, 2019

The Mac Admin & Developer Conference is, as they say in the UK, just what it says on the tin. Now in its third year, the two-day conference offers sessions on the Terminal, automation, security, device management, and other topics of interest to Mac IT professionals. It’s held near Borough Market in London.

App Builders Switzerland: April 29–30, 2019

Another conference for mobile app developers, App Builders Switzerland will take place in Lugano. It offers two tracks: one for iOS developers and another for Android developers.

Command-iT: May 15–16, 2019

If you work in Apple IT and speak French, check out the two-day Command-iT event in Paris, France.

UIKonf: May 26–29, 2019

Billed as “Berlin’s independent conference for serious iOS developers,” UIKonf focuses on cutting-edge topics in iOS development, mobile design, and business.

ACEs Conference: June 4–6, 2019

Organized by Apple consultant Justin Esgar, the ACEs Conference moves to Kansas City, Missouri for its fifth year and promises to be “the place for inspiration, ideas, business networking, and instantly applicable knowledge.” Focusing on ways that Apple consultants can grow their IT businesses, past topics have included the pros and cons of managed services, content marketing (from Adam Engst), and business productivity by Jeff Porten).

WWDC: June 2019

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference has taken place at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose the last few years (see “WWDC 2018 Returns to San Jose on June 4th through 8th,” 13 March 2018). Apple hasn’t yet announced dates, but early June is likely.

Tickets are generally distributed by lottery to registered developers who wish to attend. Historically tickets cost $1599, but Apple also offers scholarships for students, including lodging.

MacDevOps:YVR: June 12–14, 2019

MacDevOps:YVR is held in Vancouver, Canada on the campus of Simon Fraser University. If you code as part of managing Apple devices, check out this conference. Tickets provide over 20 educational sessions; 10 hours of networking; an evening reception; and breakfast, lunch, and snacks.

MacAdmins: July 9–12, 2019

Hosted at the Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center in State College, PA, the MacAdmins conference is “for anyone who deploys and manages Macs and iOS devices.” Registration will include workshops, breakout sessions, and networking events when it opens in March.

Macstock Conference & Expo: July 27–28, 2019

Macstock is returning for its fifth year in Woodstock, IL, providing one of the few conferences focused on productivity for end users. Past speakers have included Bob “Dr. Mac” LeVitus, videographer Wally Cherwinski, and podcaster Allison Sheridan.

FileMaker Developer Conference: August 5–8, 2019

This one’s pretty specific, but since the FileMaker Developer Conference is open to the public and FileMaker is an Apple subsidiary, we’re including it. It takes place at the Gaylord Palms Resort in Orlando, Florida and provides more than 80 sessions aimed at helping you create FileMaker apps for mobile, cloud, and on-premise environments.

360|iDev: August 25–28, 2019

Claiming to be “the leading indie iOS/Mac (and watchOS, and tvOS) developer conference,” 360|iDev happens at the Grand Hyatt Denver in Denver. It provides four days of hands-on training, sessions, and community networking, all in Swift.

iOSDevUK: September 2–5, 2019

Focused on iOS development topics, the ninth installment of iOSDevUK takes place in Aberystwyth, UK. Tickets will go on sale in March.

try! Swift New York: September 2019

try! Swift is an international community gathering in New York to learn about the latest advances in Apple’s Swift programming language. Past speakers have included Ash Furrow of Artsy, Erica Correa of XO Group Inc, and Sebastiaan de With, formerly of Apple.

Digital Book World: September 10–12, 2019

Digital Book World takes place at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Sessions cover all aspects of the publishing industry, but often with a special focus on Apple and Apple Books.

MacTech Conference: October 16–18, 2019

Moving from November to October, the Los Angeles-based MacTech Conference offers attendees three days of sessions, seminars, and vendor interaction, plus pre-conference workshops and a pair of superlative evening activities. We’ve attended many times (see “MacTech Conference 2012 Opens Mental Doors,” 22 October 2012, “MacTech Conference 2013 Abounds with Networking and Fun,” 11 November 2013, and “Three Highlights from MacTech Conference 2015,” 9 November 2015) and recommend it highly to Apple IT professionals.

Jamf Nation User Conference: November 12–14, 2019

Much of being an Apple IT administrator these days involves device management. Jamf, one of the leading suppliers of device management systems with Jamf Pro and Jamf Now, puts on the Jamf Nation User Conference (JNUC) with the purpose of “empowering people, transforming business processes and making IT life easier.”

Held in downtown Minneapolis, the JNUC provides product demo and preview sessions, in-depth tech sessions, sessions dedicated to Apple services, and certification courses. We wrote about it the last few years in “JNUC 2018: How Organizations Use Apple Devices as Tools of Change” (9 November 2018( and “JNUC 2017: A Glimpse into the World of Apple Enterprise” (3 November 2017).

No Details Available Yet

There are quite a few conferences that haven’t explicitly canceled or announced details for 2019 so far. We’ll update this article as we learn more.

/dev/world

AltConf and AltConf London

CMD-D

CreateWorld

iOSDevCamp Colorado

iOSDevCamp DC

Layers

MacSysAdmin

MacTrack Legal

Swift By Northwest

try! Swift San Jose

X World

If we’ve missed any notable Apple-focused conferences that are open to the public and attract attendees from a broad geographic area, please let us know in the comments, and we’ll look into adding them.