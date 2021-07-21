Apple Releases iPadOS 14.7 and macOS 11.5 with Security Notes for Recent OS Updates

Share Facebook

Apple usually updates all of its operating systems at once. So it was unusual when the company released iOS 14.7, watchOS 7.6, HomePod Software 14.7, and tvOS 14.7 without iPadOS 14.7 and macOS 11.5 Big Sur. And since Apple doesn’t release security notes until all affected operating systems are updated, those updates were a mystery. Apple has now pushed out iPadOS 14.7 and macOS 11.5, along with security notes for all of this week’s releases.

iPadOS 14.7

There is only one thing to say about iPadOS 14.7 that we didn’t already cover in “iOS 14.7 Adds Support for the MagSafe Battery Pack” (19 July 2021): Apple fixed an audio-skipping bug when using USB-C to 3.5mm headphone adapters. We’ll cover security notes for all releases below.

You can install the iPadOS 14.7 update, which clocks in at 847.6 MB on a third-generation iPad Air in Settings > General > Software Update.

macOS 11.5

The macOS 11.5 update, like the iOS and iPadOS updates, updates the Podcasts app so you can view either all shows or only those you follow in the Library tab. It also fixes bugs that prevented Music from updating the play count and last played date in your library and prevented smart card authentication from working on M1-based Macs.

Howard Oakley has some other details about macOS 11.5, such as new versions of core apps and included firmware updates.

You can install the 2.93 GB (reportedly 3.8 GB on M1-based Macs) update in System Preferences > Software Update.

Security Notes for Current  OS Versions

These security fixes in this week’s updates address some serious security vulnerabilities, so you should install them sooner rather than later. In particular, the iOS and iPadOS updates include this note for Wi-Fi: “Joining a malicious Wi-Fi network may result in a denial of service or arbitrary code execution.” We presume that’s a fix for the Wi-Fi bug that could cause maliciously named access points to disable Wi-Fi on an iPhone or iPad (see “Obscure Bug Could Disable the %p%s%s%s%s%n Wi-Fi on Your iPhone or iPad,” 7 July 2021).

We knew the vulnerability could cause Wi-Fi to stop working, but from Apple’s notes, it seems like a potential vector for malware as well.

Here are the security notes and number of vulnerabilities fixed in each version: