Apple Releases iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, macOS 12.3 Monterey, watchOS 8.5, tvOS 15.4, and HomePod Software 15.4
Just ahead of its new devices shipping this week, Apple has released iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, macOS 12.3 Monterey, watchOS 8.5, tvOS 15.4, and HomePod Software 15.4.
The most significant addition to the Apple experience from these updates is Universal Control, which Apple is still labeling as a beta. Universal Control lets you use the same keyboard and pointing device to control multiple Macs and iPads, switching between devices seamlessly. At least that’s the theory. We’ll put it through its paces soon.
Many of the changes are shared among the different operating systems, so we’ve covered most of the ground for iOS 15.4 and then focused on the differences for the rest. Note that after you update to iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4, you’ll be greeted by a new “Hello” screen that writes out the word in numerous different languages, much like the Hello screensaver in Monterey.
When should you update? If you’re interested in trying Universal Control or having Face ID on your iPhone work even when you’re masked, we suggest waiting a couple of days to ensure there aren’t unexpected gotchas. Those who don’t find those features compelling can wait a week or two since Apple doesn’t identify any of the security fixes as being actively exploited.
Either way, these are probably the final feature releases of Apple’s 2021 operating systems. Apple will likely unveil the next major releases in June at WWDC and release them to the public in September, so until then, you can expect mostly security updates and the occasional bug fix.
iOS 15.4
The big win of iOS 15.4 for those using an iPhone 12 or later is that Face ID should now work when you’re wearing a mask. The feature requires setting up Face ID again, and if you wear glasses, it asks you to train Face ID with and without your glasses. Those who wear multiple pairs of glasses can add those to the training set, too.
The update also provides new emojis and a new gender-neutral Siri voice, and it lets you initiate SharePlay directly from supported apps (see “How to Use FaceTime Screen Sharing and SharePlay,” 8 November 2021). You can finally add notes to saved passwords, making Apple’s built-in password manager more capable. European users can now use the Health app to download their EU Digital COVID Certificate and display it in Wallet.
iOS 15.4 provides a slew of smaller improvements as well:
- Podcasts lets you filter episodes by season, played status, and saved or downloaded episodes.
- You can manage iCloud custom domains from Settings (see “How to Set Up Custom Email Domains with iCloud Mail,” 27 August 2021).
- News makes audio content more discoverable in the Today feed and Audio screen.
- It’s now easier to add Live Text to Notes and Reminders.
- Safari translation now supports Italian and traditional Chinese.
- Emergency SOS is now activated by pressing and holding the side button by default. Triggering Emergency SOS with five presses of the side button remains an option.
- The Magnifier app now uses the ultra-wide camera on the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max for better closeups.
- Siri can now provide offline time and date information on the iPhone XS, iPhone XR, and the iPhone 11 or newer.
When you upgrade, you may also appreciate iOS 15.4’s bug fixes:
- The keyboard no longer puts periods between typed numbers.
- News widgets in the Today view now reliably open articles when tapped.
- Photos and videos now sync to iCloud Photos more reliably.
- Live Listen can now reliably be turned off in Control Center.
iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 include 36 security updates. The update is a 1.21 GB download on an iPhone 11 Pro.
iPadOS 15.4
Other than Universal Control, the high points of iPadOS 15.4 are similar to those of iOS 15.4. The differences are as follows:
- Siri can now provide offline date and time for any iPad Pro with an A12Z Bionic processor or later.
- You can set volume controls to change when you rotate your iPad on the fifth-generation iPad, fourth-generation iPad mini, iPad Air 2, and iPad Pro or later. The goal here is presumably to let you have different volume settings for when browsing the Web in portrait orientation, say, compared to when you’re watching a video in Netflix in landscape orientation.
- Security recommendations in Settings can now be hidden.
- The Speak Screen Accessibility feature should no longer crash in the Books app.
The iPadOS 15.4 update is a 914.2 MB download on a 10.5-inch iPad Pro.
macOS 12.3 Monterey
Besides Universal Control and the changes in iOS 15.4, the big changes in macOS 12.3 Monterey are:
- Dynamic head tracking for spatial audio is available in Music if you’re using an Apple silicon Mac and compatible AirPods—you can adjust the settings in Control Center.
- Shortcuts now supports adding, removing, and querying tags with Reminders.
- Battery capacity readings should be more accurate.
macOS 12.3 Monterey includes 45 security fixes, and the update is a 4.38 GB download.
watchOS 8.5
watchOS 8.5 has fewer notable changes than the other updates:
- You can now use your Apple Watch to authorize Apple TV purchases in tvOS 15.4.
- You can display your EU Digital COVID Certificate on an Apple Watch.
- Apple improved irregular atrial rhythm notifications.
- Apple Fitness+ includes audio hints for visually demonstrated moves during workouts.
watchOS 8.5 features 22 security fixes, and the update is a 542 MB download for an Apple Watch Series 4.
tvOS 15.4
As mentioned above, tvOS 15.4 lets you authorize purchases using an Apple Watch running watchOS 8.5. You can also keep a constant eye on a HomeKit camera in a Picture in Picture window while watching another program. Finally, tvOS 15.4 supports “captive portal” Wi-Fi networks that force you to click through a Web page before connecting, as you may see at hotels.
tvOS 15.4 includes 21 security fixes.
HomePod Software 15.4
If you’ve been hoping to take your HomePod on vacation, HomePod Software 15.4 includes support for those “captive portal” Wi-Fi networks. It also adds Siri voice recognition support for Dutch and French, perhaps suggesting where you might take that vacation.
macOS 12.3 release can’t find my custom printer profile for my Canon Pro-10 (xRite iStudio - now Calibrite), but otherwise no problems here (the release is the same build as the public beta from last Tuesday).
The profile is overdue for recalibration. I’ll see if that helps.
Has anyone seen anything specific on the error rates—most interested in false positives—for FaceID with a mask vs. regular FaceID?
I can’t get FaceID with mask to work. First, it won’t let me setup when I’m wearing my glasses. If I take my glasses off and set up then I can’t use FaceID to unlock my iPhone. Finally I just reverted back to the way it was.
According to Indigo Domotics, macOS 12.3 also eliminates Python 2. https://forums.indigodomo.com/viewtopic.php?f=2&t=25835
I think I remember that a TidBits contributor (maybe @jcenters?) uses Indigo. It’s a shame they waited so long to make the transition from Python 2 to Python 3. On one hand it’s easy to say they had plenty of warning so it’s their own fault that 12.3 breaks their program, but on the other hand it’s really hard for such a small development team to figure out how to prioritize tasks. I can sympathize with feeling the Python transition is a lot of time and effort for a lateral move.
It actually isn’t necessary to transition to Python3. The simplest fix is to simply include a copy of the Python2 files necessary to keep Indigo running. That’s what Apple has been recommending to Developers in anticipation of this move for months now.
Universal Control is gobsmackingly great.
Entirely intuitive, on my MacBook Pro, without thinking, I just swiped over to my iPad and was controlling it when I realized I was using the MBPro’s trackpad.
Honestly I have to rethink… I can sit on my laptop, swipe over to my multi-monitor desktop and then back to my iPad. It feels like I have a five screen setup here.
I came back after a while and hit Cmd+Space to launch spotlight on my Mac and I was still ‘on’ my iPad, saw the spotlight bar pop up there. This will all need some getting used to.
According to the developers, simply installing Python 2 doesn’t work for Indigo. I haven’t tried to figure out why.
Just one data point here – I installed iOS 15.4 on my iPhone 13 this afternoon, and was able to unlock with Face ID while I was wearing a mask!
It works!
Dave
Not me! Rich Mogull uses it and I’ve probably mentioned it before.
I’ve had this problem in Linux, and what usually happens is if you have Python 3 installed an app written in Python 2 tries to call the Python 3 library and either you or the developer have to change something so it knows the right thing to look for. It’s infuriating.
There is something new for Apple Watch and iOS 15.4 and watchOS 8.5, as reported by 9to5mac. Prior to now, if the Apple Watch had a failed flash during an upgrade, it could only be put into working order by Apple. (This happened probably more to people running the developer betas than people running stable releases, but it does happen to people sometimes.) Starting with iOS 15.4, you can now try to fix issues with watchOS flashing with an iPhone yourself.
And Apple has an updated support article:
I didn’t mean that the user needs to install Python2 (although that should be able to work, as well), the developer needs to embed whatever Python2 files it requires within the app.
If you enable the mask-friendly variant of Face ID, you will, of course, be creating a new Face ID profile. If you have Face ID enabled for an app, you may need to sign in with a password and then re-enable Face ID.
I’ve installed OS 12.3 on my M1 Air and Mini. No untoward effects, so far. The Universal Access beta works as advertised, although I’m not yet sure what I’m going to do with it . . .
Deciding on a replacement iphone and I currently have the 8, which I did the update to 15.4 yesterday, and to my AppleTV 4K and my home pods. So far, no issues EXCEPT that the Honeywell Thermostat app for my thermostat has been alerting me every hour for humidity change in my basement. No leaks or such but its unnerving as to make it stop, the notifications for range report “please allow 24hrs to update”… ? So, I have to wait till their “residio formerly Honeywell” servers update? So in the meantime, I turned off notifications. Which is the reason I have the app and water sensor…incase of leaks. Didn’t do this before update.
Anyway, I wanted to also note that iPhone 12 refurbs are back in the Apple store. Someone in Tidbits did note that Apple tends to update models in March so…thank you!
Here is my query: Get the SE (3rd gen) and forgo getting LiDAR and features of 12Pro for $800~ or stick with SE for $500~ which is basically my iPhone 8 but with 5G support, newer battery, faster processor, more ram and still has home button.
I have 12Pro and vote for that; I prefer the form factor and Face ID is just not optional once you get used to it. Camera much better as well if that means anything to you. It seemed like I’d miss the home button but so don’t, again, after a bit of “getting used to” which was minimal for me. But if you like smaller, I get it. For me size of 12Pro is sweet spot.
As I noted in the SE thread, IMHO if you can afford a 13, it is obviously the better choice. If you can’t lay out >$700 for a phone, the SE is a very nice budget alternative.
