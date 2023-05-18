Skip to content
Adam Engst No comments

iOS 15.7.6 and iPadOS 15.7.6 Incorporate Rapid Security Response Fixes

As suspected, the fixes that Apple distributed in its first Rapid Security Responses were also needed by older versions of iOS and iPad. Apple has now released iOS 15.7.6 and iPadOS 15.7.6 to address two WebKit security vulnerabilities handled by the Rapid Security Responses for iOS 16.4.1 (a) and iPadOS 16.4.1 (a); see “What Are Rapid Security Responses and Why Are They Important?” (2 May 2023).

But that’s not all. The security notes outline 15 additional now-blocked vulnerabilities, including another WebKit vulnerability Apple says is being actively exploited in the wild. I recommend immediately updating older iPhones and iPads that can’t run iOS 16. If iOS 16 is an option for your device, you must upgrade to version 16.5 instead of updating iOS 15.

Comments About iOS 15.7.6 and iPadOS 15.7.6 Incorporate Rapid Security Response Fixes