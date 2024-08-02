LittleBITS: Should We Continue Covering Apple Financials?
As you can read in “Apple’s Q3 2024 Record Revenues Surprise Tim Cook” (2 August 2024), Michael Cohen and I have covered Apple’s latest earnings report, as we always do, and the broad strokes—Apple rakes in billions! iPhone down! Services up!—have become somewhat repetitive.
Hence my question: Do you find these quarterly financial roundups interesting? TidBITS seldom covers Apple business news, but I see these roundups as a sort of scorecard that gives some insight into why the company might be paying more or less attention to one product line or business segment. Register your vote in the poll in the comments, and tell us if there’s something that would make this information more relevant or interesting to read.
From my perspective, I rather enjoy maintaining and publishing the charts that Josh Centers started for us some years back, but Jason Snell does many more of those at Six Colors. Neither Michael nor I have significant financial backgrounds, so even if we thought the TidBITS audience cared deeply about free cash flow margins and the effect product mix has on gross margins, we’re unqualified to comment on such things.
My main enjoyment from these articles comes from listening to Tim Cook and Luca Maestri list out the company’s financial successes and troubles. I always get a kick out of Cook’s rhetorical contortions to smooth over negative results or immediately counter an obvious negative with a positive. Along with the evocative and increasingly common phrase “foreign exchange headwinds,” which gives me visions of Cook tacking a schooner into a stiff breeze of Chinese renminbi notes, I love sentences like these:
In iPad, revenue for the March quarter was $5.6 billion, 17% lower year-over-year due to a difficult compare with the momentum following the launch of M2 iPad Pro and the tenth-generation iPad last fiscal year.
Wearables, Home, and Accessories revenue was $8.1 billion, down 2% year-over-year, a sequential acceleration from the March quarter.
You have to be impressed by Cook’s May 2024 pairing of “difficult compare” with the “momentum” from the 2022 launch of the M2 iPad Pro, plus his use of “a sequential acceleration” to indicate that the revenue decline in Wearables was less bad than the previous quarter.
I also like listening to the analysts try to get Cook and Maestri to reveal something—anything!—that wasn’t in the prepared statement or previously announced. With very few exceptions, Cook meets all questions with a recap of what he just said and one or more boilerplate statements about how Apple isn’t going to get out in front of its announcements, how it’s too early to say anything, or how Apple can’t wait to see what amazing things developers come up with. It’s a master class in not answering the question, and every time, the analyst has to thank him for it.
But I’m not having so much fun covering these earnings reports to keep doing it if you, our readers, are skipping the articles anyway. So register your vote in the poll in the comments, and feel free to add some color in a comment.
Feel free to explain your vote below, and please share any suggestions you have for making the articles more interesting or relevant.
I generally hear about AAPL results from any number of sources. If you want to reduce coverage, maybe it would make sense simply to note that results were announced or to make note only when there are surprises.
That said, there probably is a good chance that one of your readers will start a thread independently if there are surprising results. Therefore, if you are trying to optimize your focus, dropping coverage of AAPL results entirely is perfectly reasonable.
My feelings exactly!
I liked your post with the charts. I used to prefer more detail that you’ve provided here, but know I find you’ve get the sweet spot—for me!
Honestly I see Apple results from so many other sources - Jason Snell on Mastodon and his sixcolors site, macstories, John Gruber, etc. - by the time TidBits posts that it’s generally unnecessary for me to have TidBits post the stories as well. But I don’t mind the posts, either. I’m ok either way.
I’m not really into the nuts and bolts of Apple finances, and seldom look elsewhere for the details, but I find your coverage to be interesting without being excessive.
Sort of the same thing… I never look at them on any source, so I wouldn’t miss them. Said another way: If there is significant financial news about Apple, there will be a news article to catch my attention and that’s enough for me.
Simply reporting the numbers isn’t terribly meaningful to me, but if other interesting information accompanies those numbers (unexpectedly high or low sales for a particular product or market sector), that could be interesting.
But if the report doesn’t include anything that you’d find interesting, I’d be OK with skipping it.
I find Apple financial news interesting (when delivered in the fashion of the main TidBITS article–readable and informative but not necessarily so detailed as to cause eye-gloss and cure insomnia). Not in the way a financial analyst might, but simply “how are things going at home, Friend?” sort of way. I am not a hater of Apple. I like my Apple products. As much as I would trust any large corporation, I trust Apple on the things that matter to me. I don’t mean to be off-topic, but I work on an 11-year-old iMac at work, whereas my Windows colleagues have gone through replacements every three years, and my office has a contract with a desktop-assistance group at a high monthly cost–one that my Windows colleagues call on regularly, and I’ve used once to help solve a network issue. The Apple products I have purchased have worked and been reliable. I would retire immediately if forced to use a different platform, because the learning curve would not be worth it to me. So I consider Apple to be like the San Francisco Giants or the San Francisco Forty-Niners. While I am not a sports fan, I like to see how they’re doing in a given year. And the quarterly financials tell me “well, they’re only 3 games out” or “if they can beat the Giants, they’ll win the Division.” Whatever those terms mean. They sound encouraging (or not, in down times). But the having the information comforts me, even if it has no impact on my actions.
I see the numbers in various places. But I like these articles because of the analysis and the perspective they offer — that I cannot get in many other places, or at least not at this level of quality. The graphics are very nice and the length is usually just right for me. I like that they’re not as dry as typical financial analysis, perhaps because they’re authored by Mac geeks who understand tech and Apple no less than they understand financials.
I read (and usually enjoy) every one of them and usually also end up following the links you and others supply after the fact to articles by Snell, Gruber, and others on the topic. I doubt I’d come across those without the initial TidBITS article though. I cannot check 20 Mac sites a day, but TidBITS I do.
I voted no, but I actually the summary for this quarter to be quite useful. Probably because I skipped checking Six Colors yesterday. I do think you guys did a better job of boiling down the results, but I find the Tidbits coverage less essential here than on other topics. I could easily rely on Six Colors.
Jason Snell’s coverage is excellent and timely and, honestly, even as someone who’s been reading TidBITS since 1993 or 94, it’s not all that interesting (not like it was in the “Beleaguered ” days.
I voted ‘yes’. I’m not particularly interested in the numbers as they are, but context and some analysis. My problem, if you will, is that I don’t read other Apple-related sites. I get my Apple news from TidBITS and TidBITS Talk. So, a bit of analysis of Apple’s results is welcome.
I don’t think I’d miss it (or even notice) if TidBITS stopped covering Apple financials, but I do quickly read the articles when they come out. By contrast, I pretty much skip all such articles from other sources. I do appreciate the TidBITS perspective, so I voted Yes.
As an Australian based shareholder I don’t see a lot of local news coverage of Apple’s financials. I need to specifically go looking for it.
I like seeing it reported here on Tidbits and it often means I also visit 6 colours.
If all TidBITS did was report results with no analysis or commentary, I wouldn’t be too interested because Apple is widely covered by both financial and non-financial media. But I like the current synthesis of results and expert user comments (as opposed to financial analyst and social media influencer pronouncements).
Oh dear, but this is what I really want to say:
“ADAM, IGNORE THE NO VOTE!!”
Your commentary is the most interesting part. The overview and charts setup the commentary.
Articles about Apple’s financials are a very, very big reason I’m such a big TidBits fan.
I agree! I find earnings reports from many other sources, including the WSJ and Apple Insider.
I like the financials (quarterly) reporting on TidBits: It’s gives a good overview/analysis of what is happening at Apple. If I need more details, I suppose I could do some digging online elsewhere, but the TidBits summary for me is usually sufficient.
Not sure at this point how the reporting could be improved.
A new Apple product that didn’t seem to be getting much, if any, mention of any significance Vision Pro from the press before, during and after the latest financials were released.
My guess is that Vision Pro is not delivering the sales. There aren’t many significant apps produced by Vision Pro developers, if there are or were any. It’s not like iPad, iPhone, Music, AirPods, Apple Watch, head sets, Apple TV and programing, etc.,etc., etc. have been raking in the cash since the days they were released. And the headsets, goggles, etc. aren’t cheap to manufacture either.
Should We Continue Covering Apple Financials?
Yes please. You mentioned Six Colors. I don’t think I ever visit there. Perhaps once or twice a year at the very most? Ditto Gruber, WSJ, etc. TidBITS features in my RSS feeds - they don’t.
Reading over the previous comments here, I think @Halfsmoke hit the nail on the head, for me, with “expert user comments”.
As a stockholder, I’m interested in any info available from all sources.
Why would it? Prior to release the analysts were anticipating about 400,000 in sales in the first year, based on the high price and product constraints (the tiny screens on the Vision Pro are in short supply).
Then when the pre-orders were high they doubled that, only to retreat back to the original number when sales tapered. So basically we are where we expected, which isn’t bad. But even at $3500 a pop that’s not going to move Apple’s very large financial needle (only about $350M per quarter).
Them not mentioning doesn’t say to me it’s not been a success. I wouldn’t read much into it. It’s best to think of Vision Pro as a developer’s kit and not a mainstream product.
I fully trust Adam and the others here at TidBITS. Please continue, because you frequently are a handrail that gives me trusted opinions and realities against which I can interpret other analyses.
I think covering the financials is part of TidBITS’ fundamental job. In times like these where the financials are generally very good and stable, it may seem duplicative of other sources, but there will be times when the financial condition of the company affects its operations and TidBITS should maintain its own ongoing credibility in anticipation.
I typically do not pay attention to financial analysts reporting on financial results because their audience is shareholders and investors. I much prefer your approach as you look for things in the results report from a product or user perspective the analysts often ignore or just don’t get. (Remember how they just didn’t get why people loved their Macs because of quality and longevity issues when Apple stock was valued lower than their cash on hand–they just didn’t get it).
