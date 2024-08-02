LittleBITS: Should We Continue Covering Apple Financials?

Share Email



As you can read in “Apple’s Q3 2024 Record Revenues Surprise Tim Cook” (2 August 2024), Michael Cohen and I have covered Apple’s latest earnings report, as we always do, and the broad strokes—Apple rakes in billions! iPhone down! Services up!—have become somewhat repetitive.

Hence my question: Do you find these quarterly financial roundups interesting? TidBITS seldom covers Apple business news, but I see these roundups as a sort of scorecard that gives some insight into why the company might be paying more or less attention to one product line or business segment. Register your vote in the poll in the comments, and tell us if there’s something that would make this information more relevant or interesting to read.

From my perspective, I rather enjoy maintaining and publishing the charts that Josh Centers started for us some years back, but Jason Snell does many more of those at Six Colors. Neither Michael nor I have significant financial backgrounds, so even if we thought the TidBITS audience cared deeply about free cash flow margins and the effect product mix has on gross margins, we’re unqualified to comment on such things.

My main enjoyment from these articles comes from listening to Tim Cook and Luca Maestri list out the company’s financial successes and troubles. I always get a kick out of Cook’s rhetorical contortions to smooth over negative results or immediately counter an obvious negative with a positive. Along with the evocative and increasingly common phrase “foreign exchange headwinds,” which gives me visions of Cook tacking a schooner into a stiff breeze of Chinese renminbi notes, I love sentences like these:

In iPad, revenue for the March quarter was $5.6 billion, 17% lower year-over-year due to a difficult compare with the momentum following the launch of M2 iPad Pro and the tenth-generation iPad last fiscal year. Wearables, Home, and Accessories revenue was $8.1 billion, down 2% year-over-year, a sequential acceleration from the March quarter.

You have to be impressed by Cook’s May 2024 pairing of “difficult compare” with the “momentum” from the 2022 launch of the M2 iPad Pro, plus his use of “a sequential acceleration” to indicate that the revenue decline in Wearables was less bad than the previous quarter.

I also like listening to the analysts try to get Cook and Maestri to reveal something—anything!—that wasn’t in the prepared statement or previously announced. With very few exceptions, Cook meets all questions with a recap of what he just said and one or more boilerplate statements about how Apple isn’t going to get out in front of its announcements, how it’s too early to say anything, or how Apple can’t wait to see what amazing things developers come up with. It’s a master class in not answering the question, and every time, the analyst has to thank him for it.

But I’m not having so much fun covering these earnings reports to keep doing it if you, our readers, are skipping the articles anyway. So register your vote in the poll in the comments, and feel free to add some color in a comment.