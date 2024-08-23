Takeaways after Six Months of the Vision Pro

Share Email



Venture capitalist, producer, and author (of The Metaverse) Matthew Ball writes in “9 Takeaways from the Vision Pro After 6 Months”:

Apple’s biggest bet in 17 years released on February 2. Before giving any detailed thoughts on the device, I wanted to spend a few months using it and seeing how other users and developers did (or didn’t). Here are my “nine thoughts after six months” on Apple’s own expectations and spend, what the Vision Pro has and hasn’t achieved, fair and unfair evaluations, and more.

Ball’s analysis provides an interesting perspective on the Apple Vision Pro, suggesting that EyeSight is not worth the tradeoffs (and likely won’t appear in a less-expensive device), that the Vision Pro is currently mostly a VR device, and that similar headsets (or spatial computing devices, if you prefer Apple’s tongue-twisting terminology) face an uphill path to adoption because, for most people, they don’t replace another device in everyday use.

Nothing I’ve read about the Vision Pro, nor my in-person demo at an Apple Store several months ago, has made me wish I had bought one. The hardware is impressive, and it works largely as advertised, though I was highly perturbed by several of the spatial photos and videos that put me too close to their subjects, making me feel like I was invading their personal space. I’m sure others have different opinions and experiences, but I can’t see where a Vision Pro would fit into my current world of computing and media consumption.

