CCATP Podcast Explains the macOS Sequoia Beta’s Excessive Permission Requests

Apple has said nothing more about the nag level of screen recording permissions requests in the betas of macOS 15 Sequoia since I wrote “macOS 15 Sequoia’s Excessive Permissions Prompts Will Hurt Security” (12 August 2024) and “Apple Reduces Excessive Sequoia Permission Requests, Shifts to Monthly” (19 August 2024). I think it’s important to keep up the pressure since Apple has given no indication of backing off from its “compromise” of asking for continued permission only 12 times per year instead of 52 times (plus every restart). To that end, I raised Allison Sheridan’s blood pressure by explaining the situation on her Chit Chat Across the Pond podcast. If you’re still unclear on what’s happening, give it a listen, and then be sure to tell Apple what you think.

