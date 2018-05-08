Jeff Porten Adam Engst Agenda Offers a New Take on Note-Taking and Task Management Momenta's Agenda provides novel ways of organizing projects and tasks within a note-taking system that can link to several other Mac apps. It offers a different subscription model that doesn’t expire purchased features. But it has been out only since the end of 2017, and still suffers from some bugs and limitations.

Geoff Duncan Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation Makes Privacy Global Your inbox has probably been filled with notices from companies updating their terms and privacy policies to comply with Europe's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). But what will it actually mean, both inside and outside the European Union?

Josh Centers Google I/O 2018 Shows Where Google’s iOS Apps Are Headed The keynote presentation at this year’s Google I/O conference introduced no new hardware to compete with Apple devices, but it did feature improvements to Google apps and services used by many Apple users, including Gmail, Google Photos, Google Maps, Google News, and Google Assistant.

Josh Centers Extreme Transparency: Panic’s 2017 Report Developer Panic has published a report detailing its successes and challenges in 2017, including the release of Transmit 5 and a major source code theft.

Josh Centers Ecovacs Deebot N79S Robot Vacuum Feels Like the Future If you’re skeptical of robotic vacuums, but tired of dealing with dirty floors, the affordable Ecovacs Deebot N79 and N79S are worth your consideration.

Josh Centers Apple Acknowledges iPhone 7 Microphone Problems Apple has distributed a document to Apple Authorized Service Providers discussing how to deal with microphone failures in iPhone 7 and 7 Plus units running iOS 11.3 or later. A repair may be required.

Josh Centers Jony Ive Talks about Watches If you're curious about Apple design and the world of high-end watches, or just interested in the Apple Watch, check out Jony Ive's interview with Hodinkee Magazine.

Josh Centers iOS 11.4 to Make iPhones Harder to Crack iOS 11.4 betas include a USB Restricted Mode that would make it harder for law enforcement and government agencies to extract information from a locked iPhone.

Adam Engst Twitter Encourages Users to Change Their Passwords After discovering that passwords for many user accounts were logged in clear text internally, Twitter is encouraging all users to change their passwords.

Josh Centers 20 Years of the iMac The iMac is now 20 years old, and 9to5Mac's Michael Steeber takes a look back at its history.

Josh Centers Bloomberg Praises Apple for Being Boring In a time when Silicon Valley’s ideas seem ever sillier and more outlandish, Bloomberg’s Leonid Bershidsky praises Tim Cook for running Apple like a traditional company.

Josh Centers Reminiscing about the Early Mac’s Interface Are contemporary computing interfaces making us crazy? Fast Company's Mark Wilson finds inner peace in the interface of the Mac operating system circa 1991.

Michael E. Cohen Josh Centers Apple’s Q2 2018 Financials Prove iPhone X Doubters Wrong Apple marked its sixth consecutive quarter of accelerating revenue growth, saw the iPhone X boost the average selling price of iPhones to new heights, and further expanded its services and wearables businesses.

Julio Ojeda-Zapata Google Revamps Gmail’s Web Interface Gmail, Google’s popular email service, has undergone a revamp that includes visual tweaks and a battery of new features, some focused on usability, others on security.