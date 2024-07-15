Share Email



AgileBits has issued 1Password 8.10.36, adding support for generating QR codes for Wi-Fi networks. The password manager now enables you to search for passkeys, ensures that uploading a new document to an existing document item no longer replaces the title, improves the accessibility labels on the Lock Screen’s password field and the reveal/conceal buttons, resolves an issue that could prevent an unusable recovery key from being shown in Account Management, enables searching within a list of items (such as a vault or category), updates the password generator to save the last password type you used, and fixes a bug that prevented using an Apple Watch to unlock 1Password for Mac. ($35.88 annual subscription from 1Password—TidBITS members setting up new accounts receive 6 months free, free update, 4.8 MB installer download, release notes, macOS 10.15+)