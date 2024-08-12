1Password 8.10.39

Share Email



1Password has issued 1Password 8.10.38, an essential update that contains fixes for a known vulnerability in versions of 1Password before 8.10.36 and a lack of protections for the desktop app settings file. Exploiting either vulnerability would require local access to the Mac, so neither is considered severe. But still, update right away now that the vulnerabilities are public. 1Password 7 also lacks protections on its settings file, but because of the low severity, 1Password isn’t releasing an update to 1Password 7—if you’re concerned about local threats, consider upgrading to 1Password 8.

Other enhancements in 1Password 8.10.38 include visual improvements to the Wi-Fi sharing QR code, the option to search on “favorite” and “favorites” to find items, accessibility improvements to tooltips, and the inclusion of Arc and Brave in the list of trusted browser vendors. The update also addresses a handful of bugs, including a sign-in problem with the user’s Emergency Kit, issues with search highlighting making links non-clickable, unrelated notes appearing after opening an item from a search result, and the duplication of vaults in 1Password when importing permissions from a LastPass account. Shortly after 8.10.38, 1Password released 8.10.39, temporarily removing the Setting Reset message to address edge cases. ($35.88 annual subscription from 1Password—TidBITS members setting up new accounts receive 6 months free, free update, 4.8 MB installer download, release notes, macOS 10.15+)