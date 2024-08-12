1Password 8.10.39
1Password has issued 1Password 8.10.38, an essential update that contains fixes for a known vulnerability in versions of 1Password before 8.10.36 and a lack of protections for the desktop app settings file. Exploiting either vulnerability would require local access to the Mac, so neither is considered severe. But still, update right away now that the vulnerabilities are public. 1Password 7 also lacks protections on its settings file, but because of the low severity, 1Password isn’t releasing an update to 1Password 7—if you’re concerned about local threats, consider upgrading to 1Password 8.
Other enhancements in 1Password 8.10.38 include visual improvements to the Wi-Fi sharing QR code, the option to search on “favorite” and “favorites” to find items, accessibility improvements to tooltips, and the inclusion of Arc and Brave in the list of trusted browser vendors. The update also addresses a handful of bugs, including a sign-in problem with the user’s Emergency Kit, issues with search highlighting making links non-clickable, unrelated notes appearing after opening an item from a search result, and the duplication of vaults in 1Password when importing permissions from a LastPass account. Shortly after 8.10.38, 1Password released 8.10.39, temporarily removing the Setting Reset message to address edge cases. ($35.88 annual subscription from 1Password—TidBITS members setting up new accounts receive 6 months free, free update, 4.8 MB installer download, release notes, macOS 10.15+)
When will the Apple Password app be out? I CANNOT WAIT to stop using 1Password. But my subscription renews in September! Ugh… Hopefully it will be later in August when Apple releases it.
Why are you waiting? Apple’s Passwords app will just break into a standalone app the features that are already present in System Settings > Passwords? Which I covered in:
I don’t understand why you want to stop using 1PW…it does so much more than what Apple’s Password app will do that I can’t conceive it being a worthwhile replacement at this point. Maybe eventually it will achieve feature parity and be a viable alternative…but as of today it’s simply too limited for what most people tend to keep in 1PW…there’s a reason all those other capabilities exist in 1PW.
I understand the “I don’t want to pay for another subscription” thing…but penny wise pound foolish. Unless one only keeps website passwords in it…one would lose those other capabilities and current Apple offerings do not replace them.
I agree. The ‘penny wise, etc’ applies here. Subscription software is not all bad - particularly when are paying for enhancements and security updates. Programmers don’t work for nothing, although many people think they should.
Because the UI, UX, billing, customer service (the absolute worst for years), and cost all totally stink. I only keep using it because there was no alternative I could easily jump to. So I used Apple along with it. Now that my Apple Password is almost a math, time to kill off this dog of a product forever.
Yes, I know but, the UI to get to it and interact inside System Settings is obfuscatory and miserable for users seeking simplicity (in contrast to how, usually, it is easy to use as an integration with Safari). I think having it as an app makes much more sense and should have been this way from the start. Why the heck was it stuck in System Settings any way for user interaction? It is just a UI thing but still could have the integration — if that was the engineering purpose — being in the system but allow the user to work in it as a bigger adjustable window UI, quicker app UI/UX… which is probably what they are now finally doing anyway! Just odd…).
But I will look at your article about moving sooner in anticipation of cancelation.
I used to update software every couple of years. It worked much better. If there was an issue, it could be updated, for free. I have found no advantage to non stop subscription at all. If anything, it brings on more frequent bugs and unwanted change. Even if it is wanted, with a purchase every few years, you could read about the change, see how it impacts the older versions and files. Allowing you or your company or students (and even the developer) time to adapt.
Subscription is just a way for companies to make us the beta testers and suck your money from you sooner versus every few years, so they invest it and make profit from those investments instead of you!
Capitalism is a two way street. I abandoned all my subscription software for up and coming alternatives that are not subscriptions. Sadly, a couple of those got bought by bigger company and, now charge. So I am moving on again to alternative non subscription.
I am willing to pay for storage, back up, and media subscription because, it is (mostly) not software. But even that, only to a point. If Apple Music goes up, and offers no lower rate for retired or disabled people on fixed incomes, I am out. If the lousy password software does not get better, and the price goes up, and I have a free alternative already, I am out.
Obviously you’re not utilizing the full capabilities of 1PW…if all you’re saving is website passwords then Apple’s app is probably sufficient. However…it’s new and I would not recommend shifting to a new and untried solution just yet. A lot of its code probably comes over from keychains or Keychain Access or the passwords section in Safari…but the new app needs maturation before you trust it I believe…because the password manager is arguably the most important software you use.
I agree…the UI in v8 isn’t as nice. Cost is actually pretty minimal…and it provides the easy ability for a lot of additional functionality over Apple Passwords…categories, Secure Notes, an offline backup capability which Apple may or may not have, multiple vaults, shared vaults, etc.
You’re correct…support isn’t as good as it used to be because their venture capital owners are more interested in profits than individual users and are forcing a business model switch to focus on enterprise customers…and there’s nothing wrong with that. I considered switching myself to something else…but the fact is there is no feature equivalent alternative that doesn’t have all the same drawbacks (subscription, vault location, etc)that 1PW does. I am staying with v7 for now and if it ever breaks then I will have a decision to make but I use all of those categories and am not willing to lose them. YMMV.
As noted in other replies…devs don’t work for free and while I would prefer not to be forced into the subscription model I can understand why companies do it.
I would totally rely on the Apple Password app, and even as a 1Password user, I tend to save everything in my iCloud Keychain too.
The issue with Apple Password Management is that its platform specific. I manage a team account for work and we have Mac, Windows and Linux devices. Until Apple can provide reliable cross-platform password management I will stick with 1Password.
FWIW, Apple passwords do sync to windows if you install iCloud for windows.
I wonder if they’ll ever do anything for Linux. Though what I don’t know is if you can access synced passwords on iCloud.com, as I’m using advanced data protection and can’t check.
