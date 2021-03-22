Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 30 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Acorn 7.0

It’s been almost a decade since its last appearance in the TidBITS Watchlist, but Flying Meat’s Acorn image editing app has just received a major upgrade to version 7.0 and is now available at a discount for TidBITS members. A universal binary app for M1-based Macs, Acorn 7 now sports a single unified window with a matching toolbar and adopts many new macOS 11 Big Sur user interface conventions. It also brings a new export workflow that enables you to specify a color profile and file size, adds the capability to export an image’s layers as an animated GIF, introduces a new color picker that enables you to adjust colors in either RGB or HSV without switching modes, and lets you save presets for RAW images. Normally priced at $39.99, Flying Meat is celebrating the release of Acorn 7 with a 50% discount ($19.99) for a limited time. ($39.99 new from Flying Meat website and Mac App Store, 20% discount for TidBITS members, 19.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Acorn 7.0

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum