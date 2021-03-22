Share Facebook

It’s been almost a decade since its last appearance in the TidBITS Watchlist, but Flying Meat’s Acorn image editing app has just received a major upgrade to version 7.0 and is now available at a discount for TidBITS members. A universal binary app for M1-based Macs, Acorn 7 now sports a single unified window with a matching toolbar and adopts many new macOS 11 Big Sur user interface conventions. It also brings a new export workflow that enables you to specify a color profile and file size, adds the capability to export an image’s layers as an animated GIF, introduces a new color picker that enables you to adjust colors in either RGB or HSV without switching modes, and lets you save presets for RAW images. Normally priced at $39.99, Flying Meat is celebrating the release of Acorn 7 with a 50% discount ($19.99) for a limited time. ($39.99 new from Flying Meat website and Mac App Store, 20% discount for TidBITS members, 19.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)