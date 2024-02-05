Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

BusyCal 2024.2.5

BusyMac has released BusyCal 2024.2.5 with added support for syncing tags and their assigned colors over iCloud (colored tag support for iOS coming soon). The calendar app now provides enhanced detection of death years when displaying birthdays from Apple’s Contacts, enhances the menu bar option “Switch to upcoming event” with additional minutes, improves detection of remotely modified events when syncing subscribed WebDAV calendars, resolves an issue where downloaded graphics from Icon Finder would not save to disk properly in macOS 11 Big Sur and earlier, and fixes a bug that caused single word titles to appear with ellipses in the alarm window. ($49.99 new from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, in Setapp, 68.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)

Comments About BusyCal 2024.2.5

