Busy Apps has released BusyCal 2024.3.9 and BusyContacts 2024.3.1 with support for macOS 15 Sequoia. BusyContacts gets the most changes (it hadn’t been updated since February 2024) with several new contextual menu additions: a Copy All option; batch removal options for birthdays, anniversaries, numbers, and addresses; an option to bulk-assign city, state, and country to selected contacts; an option to bulk-assign job titles; and an option to bulk-remove contact photos. The update also adds TikTok to the Social Profile (IM) field, lets you include nicknames when printing labels, adds new relationship types (grandparent, grandchild, cousin, uncle, and aunt), enhances automatic HTML detection in notes, improves formatting of WhatsApp numbers, and fixes a bug that caused floating info panels to forget their positions and sizes.

BusyCal adds a contextual menu option to display tasks from the selected list, boosts natural language parsing for French, and improves location parsing for events on MS Graph accounts. ($49.99 new for BusyCal from Busy Apps or the Mac App Store, free update, in Setapp, 64.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+; $49.99 new for BusyContacts from Busy Apps or the Mac App Store, free update, in Setapp, 22.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)