Agen Schmitz

GraphicConverter 12.2

Lemkesoft has issued GraphicConverter 12.2 with additions, improvements, and bug fixes for the Swiss Army knife of graphics programs. The release adds a new Attributes palette that displays common attributes and can select matching files, introduces a Magic Eraser tool, adds a Caliper rule to measure the angle of true north, provides several new batch actions (including swapping red/green/blue channels and removing blue from images), improves support for direct import of 4-bit PICTs, adds more naming options in Sort by GPS, improves fetching of thumbnails from Image Capture, fixes a possible crash during import of corrupted PICTs, and resolves a possible issue with quick access to OneDrive and Google Drive if more than one cloud drive exists. ($39.95 new from Lemkesoft or the Mac App Store, free update, 262.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)

