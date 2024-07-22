Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Mellel 6.0.5

Mellel has published version 6.0.5 of its eponymous word processor, a maintenance release focused on bug fixes. The update resolves multiple selection issues, including one that caused the selection and insertion point to draw improperly inside Auto-titles and other inlines and another that caused misbehavior after outdenting an Auto-title selection. It also addresses a hang that could occur when turning off track changes, fixes a bug that caused the insertion point to disappear when making a document-wide change, and rectifies an issue that caused styles to be applied incorrectly and mixed up after changing a style set. ($69.99 new, free update, 93.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)

