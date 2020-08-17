Share Facebook

The Infinite Kind has unveiled Moneydance 2020, a major update for the personal finance management app that’s focused on bringing improvements and bug fixes. The release improves default account selection in the import-QIF-file settings window, fixes a drag-and-drop bug that prevented file imports, improves handling of quoted fields in tab/comma/etc delimited text file imports, updates transaction sorting selection and behavior, improves embedded browser compatibility with some banking sites, allows automatic category guessing to use transfer accounts as categories, and improves encoding of commas and large numeric values in tab-delimited report exports (and copying to clipboard). Priced at $49.99, Moneydance 2020 is a free update to everyone who already has a valid license for Moneydance 2019. Note that the Mac App Store edition is not yet available, but is expected soon. ($49.99 new from The Infinite Kind with a 40% discount for TidBITS members, free update for Moneydance 2019 licencees, 131 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)