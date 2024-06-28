Share Email



The Omni Group has issued OmniFocus 4.3.1 with improvements and stability fixes for the task management app. The release updates the Device Focus filter bar to adapt to Dark mode, restores missing Spanish strings in View Options, makes the popover to assign a Search location scrollable, fixes a crash that could be triggered by Omni Automation scripts that focus on a folder, and addresses another crash that could occur when quickly typing into the inspector note field for a newly created action. For OmniFocus Pro users, the app automatically refreshes displayed perspective rules when changed in another context and restores the ability to cancel out of upgrading legacy custom perspectives. ($74.99 new for Standard, $149.99 for Pro, or $9.99 monthly subscription, 31.5 MB, release notes, macOS 13+)