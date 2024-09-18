Share Email



The Omni Group has issued OmniFocus 4.4 to improve compatibility with macOS 15 Sequoia. The task management app gains new Quick Entry, Quick Open, and Open Perspective shortcuts, and you’ll also find these features in Spotlight search results. In addition, The Omni Group notes that Widgets no longer allow selecting custom perspectives when OmniFocus is running in Standard mode, and the app now requires macOS 14 Sonoma or later. ($74.99 new for Standard, $149.99 for Pro, or $9.99 monthly subscription, 32.6 MB, release notes, macOS 14+)