Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 34 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

OmniFocus 4.4

The Omni Group has issued OmniFocus 4.4 to improve compatibility with macOS 15 Sequoia. The task management app gains new Quick Entry, Quick Open, and Open Perspective shortcuts, and you’ll also find these features in Spotlight search results. In addition, The Omni Group notes that Widgets no longer allow selecting custom perspectives when OmniFocus is running in Standard mode, and the app now requires macOS 14 Sonoma or later. ($74.99 new for Standard, $149.99 for Pro, or $9.99 monthly subscription, 32.6 MB, release notes, macOS 14+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 33 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA. The Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Comments About OmniFocus 4.4

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum