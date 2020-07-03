Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 30 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

SEE Finance 2.1.6

Scimonoce Software has published SEE Finance 2.1.6 with a lengthy list of improvements and bug fixes for the personal finance app. This release updates the Memorized Transactions feature so that it applies the last-used settings for payees to transactions during account downloads and file imports, adds an option to budgets to show totals as of the current date, adjusts the budgets that show information over multiple intervals to list overall totals per category, modifies QIF exports to avoid generating and exporting starting balance transactions, addresses a crash that occurred when adding an attachment to a transaction while the file was being saved, and fixes a bug where the saved application state for deleted accounts wouldn’t ever be deleted. ($39.99 new, free update, 28.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About SEE Finance 2.1.6

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum