Scimonoce Software has published SEE Finance 2.1.6 with a lengthy list of improvements and bug fixes for the personal finance app. This release updates the Memorized Transactions feature so that it applies the last-used settings for payees to transactions during account downloads and file imports, adds an option to budgets to show totals as of the current date, adjusts the budgets that show information over multiple intervals to list overall totals per category, modifies QIF exports to avoid generating and exporting starting balance transactions, addresses a crash that occurred when adding an attachment to a transaction while the file was being saved, and fixes a bug where the saved application state for deleted accounts wouldn’t ever be deleted. ($39.99 new, free update, 28.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)