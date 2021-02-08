Share Facebook

Shirt Pocket has issued SuperDuper 3.3.1, its first release since November 2019 with improvements for the drive-cloning and backup app. While it fully supports macOS 10.15 Catalina, SuperDuper 3.3.1 cannot copy a volume with Big Sur on it.

However, Dave Nanian of Shirt Pocket writes in this blog post that there is a workaround that enables you to make a copy of the data that you need to preserve your stuff, both applications and data, while leaving Big Sur’s sealed system volume alone. The catch, though, is you’ll need to use version 3.2.5 (a download link available in the blog post).

SuperDuper 3.3.1 now lets you ignore “missing drive” errors during scheduled copies, improves the improves Smart Wake feature that ensures backups happen whether your Mac is awake or asleep, and improves the Smart Delete feature. (Free for basic functionality, $27.95 for additional features, free update, 7.0 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)