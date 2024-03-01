Timing 2024.3.1

Share Email



Daniel Alm has released Timing 2024.3, which suggests recent calendar events when a meeting has ended or you return to your Mac after some idle time. This feature makes it easier to record meeting details for apps that Timing can’t see into directly (like Zoom). The time and productivity tracking app now applies project rules to calendar events so Timing more frequently suggests the correct project when you click a calendar event, shows the parent task’s title when displaying sub-tasks imported from ClickUp, improves the search field in the toolbar to show search file paths more reliably, and slightly reduces the CPU usage of Timing’s tracking. Shortly after this release, version 2024.3.1 was issued to fix a rare crash at launch. ($96/$120/$168 annual subscriptions, free update for current subscribers, in Setapp, 26.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)