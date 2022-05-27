Zoom 5.10.6

Share Facebook

Zoom has updated its eponymous video conferencing app to version 5.10.6, now requiring OS X 10.10 Yosemite or later. The release now allows hosts to control whether participant names are captured as part of local recordings, enables administrators to control the type of files that can be sent to and from their internal and external users in Zoom Chat, allows you to adjust or silence the volume of incoming phone calls, improves the ease of refreshing synchronization of cloud contacts, adds a guest mode for Zoom Apps (allowing a meeting or webinar participant to use an app without giving the app full access to the participant’s account data), fixes a bug that prevented some users’ phone status not matching their actual status, and resolves an issue that caused imported contacts to disappear after SMS attempt. (Free, 65.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)