Objective Development has released Little Snitch 3.7.1, improving compatibility with macOS 10.12 Sierra. The update to the network monitoring and diagnostic utility also fixes a crash related to the Known Networks window, displays a notification when a connection attempt is allowed or denied automatically, and resolves an incompatibility with VirtualBox that could result in a kernel panic. ($34.95 new, free update, 21.2 MB, release notes, 10.10+)
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the best-selling Take Control ebooks.
Little Snitch 3.7.1
Check out the Take Control ebooks that expand on the topic in this article:
Do credit card fraud, hacking, identity theft, and online shopping and banking risks concern you? How about malware, phishing, and Wi-Fi sniffing when you use your Mac? Author Joe Kissell helps you apply common sense and take appropriate precautions to minimize these risks without undue inconvenience.
Make friends and influence people by sponsoring TidBITS!
Put your company and products in front of tens of thousands of
savvy, committed Apple users who actually buy stuff.
More information: <http://tidbits.com/advertising.html>
Put your company and products in front of tens of thousands of
savvy, committed Apple users who actually buy stuff.
More information: <http://tidbits.com/advertising.html>
Comments about Little Snitch 3.7.1
To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.