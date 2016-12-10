Comments about Little Snitch 3.7.1

To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.

Improves compatibility with macOS 10.12 Sierra and fixes a couple of bugs. ($34.95 new, free update, 21.2 MB)