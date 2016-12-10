Smile has issued version 8.3 of PDFpen and PDFpenPro, which adds support for the Touch Bar on the new MacBook Pro for accessing editing bar tools and, in PDFpenPro, the Table of Contents. The PDF editing apps also correctly reflect expanded state of a saved Table of Contents, resolve a document-specific crashing bug, and fix a localized license prompt that displayed the old version number. ($74.95/$124.95 new with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 70.4/71 MB, release notes, 10.10+)
PDFpen and PDFpenPro 8.3
