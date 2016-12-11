BusyCal 3.1.3 and BusyContacts 1.1.5

BusyMac has released BusyCal 3.1.3, addressing a couple of Exchange-related issues and adding support for looking up Exchange attendees by last name. The calendar app also improves handling of attendee and contact names with Unicode characters, fixes a bug that could prevent attendee invite notifications from sending, widens the attendee auto-complete list, resolves an issue with menu bar truncation of To Dos with long titles, and fixes a couple of crashes.

BusyMac also released BusyContacts 1.1.5 with unspecified minor bug fixes and a change to the bullet character used for Date Stamp. ($49.99 new for BusyCal from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, 11.3 MB, release notes, 10.11+; $49.99 new for BusyContacts from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, 5.6 MB, release notes, 10.9+)