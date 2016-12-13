Apple has released iTunes 12.5.4 with support for the new TV app, which was added to the Apple TV (see “tvOS 10.1 Unifies the Apple TV Experience with “TV” App,” 12 December 2016) as well as the latest iOS release (see “iOS 10.2 Adds TV App, HomeKit Notifications, New Emojis,” 12 December 2016). The update also brings support for the Touch Bar on the new MacBook Pro, enabling you to use the scrubber on the Touch Bar to move to different parts of songs, videos, and podcasts during playback. (Free, 263 MB via direct download or Software Update, release notes, 10.9.5+)
Comments about iTunes 12.5.4
